Bandits, B’Haram terrorists on rampage in Katsina, Borno

Sunday, June 14, 2020 12:57 am


FILE: Bandits

…. Kill Village Head of Mazoji

….Troops Destroy 8 Vehicles in monguno

Innocent civilians in Katsina and Borno States, on Friday night and Saturday, again came under deadly bandits and terrorists’ attacks, orchestrated by the bloodthirsty criminals.

Though, the Village Head of Mazoji ward was killed by the bandits in Katsina, it was learnt that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter aircrafts’ bombardments neutralized scores of Boko Haram insurgents who were fleeing Mungonu, after the ground troops foiled their attack.

PRNigeria gathered, that at least 8 people were killed, 10 sustained injuries, while others were feared Kidnapped or missing after gunmen attacked Yankara town and some of its neighbouring villages in Faskari Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina.

Similarly, bandits also killed Alhaji Dikko Usman, Sarkin Fulanin Fafu and the Village Head of Mazoji Ward in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina state on Friday’s night.

The attack is coming barely three days after over 50 persons were killed in Faskari and few weeks after the assassination of another a traditional ruler and district head of Yantumaki, Atiku Maidabino in his palace under Danmusa Local Government Area

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Police Command in Katsina, Gambo Isah, promised to get back to PRNigeria with their latest findings on the incidents.

Meanwhile, Nigerian troops have repelled the terrorists’ attempted invasion of Monguno, the hometown of national security adviser, Mohammed Monguno in Borno State.

A dependable military source in the North East told PRNigeria the insurgents stormed Monguno town in the afternoon shooting sporadically in attempt to overrun the town.

However, the Nigerian military troops successfully repelled the attack of the insurgents, with the help of aerial interventions from its fighter jets.

The military intelligence source said: “While the ground troops from the military bases in Monguno engaged the terrorists, the attack aircraft of the Nigerian air force destroyed eight vehicles of the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists.

“The terrorists suffered heavy casualty as they lost eight of their vehicles.”

