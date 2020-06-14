Buratai directs ‘massive offensive patrols’ against Boko Haram

Sunday, June 14, 2020 9:53 am


• Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai: Chief of Army Staff

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has charged the Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, to consistently engage in massive offensive patrols to all identified terrorists’ locations in the operational area in order to stop attacks by the insurgents.

Buratai said this while commending troops of the Nigerian Army for their resilience and bravery against terrorists’ attack on Monguno town, Borno, according to a statement issued by Col. Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, in Abuja on Sunday.

He said that the troops of Army Super Camp in Monguno repelled an attack by the terrorists on Saturday and inflicted heavy casualties on them.

The army chief who urged the troops to remain firm and resolute expressed joy at the number of equipment captured from the terrorists during the operation.

“Let me assure the troops and the people of the North-West region, especially Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara that I am ready to visit the axis soon.

“We must work together to ensure that the madness of the bandits is properly checked,” he said.

