Coalition of political parties tasks Kogi govt, security agencies on insecurity

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Coalition of Political Parties in Kogi State has called on governments at all levels and rhe secturity agencies to step up security operations in order to ward off incessant criminal acrivities in the State.

The coalition, in a statement signed by its leader, Ibrahim Itodo, decried the worsening security situation in the state and called for urgent measures to stem the tide.

Itodo cited kidnappings, recent killings by bandits in Isanlu, headquarter of Yagba East Local Government Area and other places as indications that the criminals are having the upper hand.

“Not very long ago, armed rubbers killed 8 police officers on duty and some civilians. Also on the 10th of June, Ofodile, the owner of a popular supermarket was also killed in cold blood.

“We frown at this incessant killings and therefore call on the security agencies to redouble their efforts to bring the perpetrators to book because if this is not quickly unravelled nobody knows who is next.

“The coalition sympathize with the families of victims of these unfortunate events. They are too much to bear but, may God console the bereaved.

“We appeal to the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to re-strategize on the operations of the security agencies to enable them maintain the peace Kogi State is known for under his watch.

“Kogi State is known for peace, we employ all and sundry to help security agencies by providing accurate information to bring this wanton killings to the end,” he said.