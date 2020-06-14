Edo APC: Oshiomhole’s loyalists wants Obaseki, Ojezua expelled

By Jethro Ibileke

For allegedly violating article 21, sub-section D5 of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s faction in Edo State, has asked the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to expel Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Acting chairman of the faction, David Imuse who disclosed this to journalists on Sunday in Benin, also recommended the expulsion of a former woman leader of the party, Dr. Aisosa Amadasun and Anslem Ojezua.

Ojezua who is the Chairman of the faction loyal to Obaseki, however, described the recommendation as illegal, adding that “they (Imuse faction) would be charged for contempt of court.”

The APC in Edo State have been fictionalized over a protracted face-off between Obaseki and the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

Imuse who frowned at media publications referring to him as factional chairman, said: “I am the authentic chairman of Edo APC.”

Continuing, he said Obaseki and the two others have gone to courts in violation of the APC constitution “to shop for injunctions and rulings to circumvent the processes of law and the provisions of our party constitution in defiance of democratic norms.”

Commenting on the disqualification of Obaseki from contesting the party’s governorship primary by the APC screening committee over issues bordering on academic records, Imuse said: “Affliction shall not rise a second time. It should be stressed that after the bitter experience of losing the governorship of Bayelsa State in court after a well-deserved victory in the elections, it would be fool-hardy to allow a candidate with dodgy and faulty academic credentials to fly our party flag in the September 19, 2020 poll.”