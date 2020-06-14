Edo PDP chair debunks registering Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo state, Barr. Tony Azegbemin, has described as unfounded rumor, report that the party has registered Governor Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as it’s member to contest the party’s governorship primaries election scheduled for 19 June.

Azegbemin who disclosed this to journalists on Saturday, said the clarification became necessary, following social media reports that the embattled Governor who was disqualified by the screening committee of his party, allegedly joined the PDP and collected his membership card at Oredo Ward 4, is false and unfounded.

Recall that rumors had it that the embattled Governor allegedly summoned an emergency meeting of his appointees and chairman of his faction of the party, Anselm Ojezua, to inform them of his move.

But Aziegbemi explained that Obaseki was yet to indicate interest to run on the party’s platform, but added that if the he seeks the party’s governorship ticket, he would be welcomed into the party ahead of its guber primary.

“As we speak, it is not true that His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki has been registered as a PDP member in Ward 4 in Oredo local government area.

“The information that we gathered is not true. It is unfounded. But on if we are expecting him with our arms open to receive him, I would say, Yes,” Azegbemin said.

The Edo PDP chairman explained that all aspirants of the party, including the member representing Oredo Federal Constituency, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, Barr. Kenneth Imasuagbon, and Engr. Gideon Ikhine, are currently canvassing for support from the party’s over 2000 delegates across the state, for the June 19th PDP governorship primary.