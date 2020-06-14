Just in: Nigeria records 501 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

The number of Coronavirus cases in Nigeria increased by 501 on Saturday with total number of infections in the country increasing to 15682.

While announcing the new infections on an update on its website, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC said 195 of the new cases were in Lagos while 50 were in the Federal Capital Territory.

Other states with new infections and the number are: Kano (42), Kaduna(27), Edo (26), Oyo (22), Imo(21), Gombe (17), Benue (12), Enugu (12), Delta (11), Anambra(11), Ebonyi (10), Nasarawa (9), Ogun (9), Bauchi (8), Kebbi (4), Akwa Ibom (3) Jigawa (3), Katsina (3), Yobe (2), Borno (2), Kwara (1), Ondo (1)

NCDC also said eight new deaths due to complications arising from COVID-19 were also recorded in Nigeria on Saturday,

The NCDC also announced that of the 5682 cases 5101 cases have been discharged while 407 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.