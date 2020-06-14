No fund is missing in SDGs’ Office – Official

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) has described as false recent online publications that the sum of N23 billion has been traced to the personal account of a former staff of the Office.

OSSAP-SDGs said this in a statement signed by Janet Mcdickson,its Head, Communication while categorically insisting that there is no N23 billion missing in the Office.

It also added that appropriated and released funds to the office were judiciously utilized in the discharge of the mandate the Office is saddled with.

Mcdickson further said, “These publications would have been wished away but for the need to set the records straight and put an end to the spurious allegations.

“On the transfer of staff from the Office, it is pertinent to state that it is completely the prerogative and responsibility of the pool Ministry or Office to redeploy any of their staff seconded to any Ministry, Department or Agency in line with extant rules and guidelines.

“It is therefore misrepresentation of facts for anyone to interpret this as an ‘attempt to cover-up’.

“It must also be stated that the National Assembly, amazed by the bogus allegations in the reports had also debunked insinuations that the allocation to OSSAP-SDGs in the 2020 budget was padded with the sum of N33bn and absolved both the person of Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire and OSSAP-SDGs of such financial Impropriety.

The statement signed by the House Committee Chairman on SDGs, Hon. Rotimi Agunsoye read in part: “The House Committee on SDGs got records from the OSSAP-SDGs and Appropriation committee which shows the said additional N33 billion was not appropriated for SDGs office among provisions of the 2020 budget earlier assented by Mr. President.”

“The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs is committed to the discharge of its core mandates, including President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption, and as such will not bow to pressure and distractions in the onerous task of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria.

“The public is therefore advised to disregard such publications as they are only designed to malign the Office.