Obasajo establishes Avocado Farm in Akinale

Former Nigerian President and Balogun Owu, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has acquired an expanse of farm land in Akinale, Ewekoro local government, Ogun State, to plant Avocado, to boost Nigeria’s agricultural economy.

Work has already started on the farmland as tractors are already clearing and planters are simultaneously putting avocado seeds in appropriate beds.

Avocado is a pear shaped berry which contains a mono-saturated fat with multi vitamins that enhance good and healthy living.

In 2019, avocado accounted for a total sum of $6.5 billion with Kenya, South Africa and Morocco, being only African countries on the export chart with $137.8 million (2.1%), $70.8 million (1.1%) and $51.4 million (0.8%) respectively.

Obasanjo’s Avocado farm hopes to join the export market of the product.

Here, Oba Olufemi Ogunleye, Towulade Akinale, conducting Chief Obasanjo and the farm specialists round the avocado planting space in Akinale.

-Prince Lanre Andu-Asungbalaja, Corporate Affairs and Logistics Head at Hand in Hand Ind Nig Ltd (FB)