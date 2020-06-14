Party Primaries: Taraba suspends lockdown for seven days

Party Primaries: Taraba suspends lockdown for seven days

Sunday, June 14, 2020 11:28 pm


Governor-Darius-Ishaku of Taraba State

Gov Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Sunday lifted for one week, the lockdown imposed  on the state as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alhaji Hassan Mijinyawa, his Chief Press Secretary, said in a statement that the measure was to enable free movement as political parties conduct their primary elections ahead of the June 30, local council polls.
He however said that the state would return to the imposed lockdown after the one week grace, with the exception of Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
” Gov Ishaku has approved with immediate effect, the addition of Monday to the number of days allowed for free human and vehicular movements within the state under the state governments current  COVID-19 lockdown policy.
“However, because of the period given by the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), for political parties in the State to conduct their party primaries for the forth-coming Local Government Council elections, movements will be allowed throughout this week.
“This is to enable people travelling long distances before and after the elections, to get to their destinations without hindrance.
“It is also important to reiterate once again that the ban on inter-state travels is still in force and security agencies are under strict instructions to arrest and prosecute violators.
“The only exemptions are workers on essential duties,” said Mijinyawa.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Taraba, which currently has no active case of COVID-19, has been under lockdown, with the exception of Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
(NAN)
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    30 mins ago

    Police confirm 3 killed in suspected herdsmen attack in Benue 
    48 mins ago

    COVID-19: Lagos discharges 38 Nigerians, 10 foreigners
    55 mins ago

    No fund is missing in SDGs’ Office – Official
    1 hour ago

    Progressives Governors Forum to intervene in APC crisis
    2 hours ago

    Obaseki seeks political survival, visits Wike
    2 hours ago

    Death penalty, castration not sufficient to end rape — ASUU
    2 hours ago

    Why I will vote for Biafra in a referendum – Sen. Abaribe
    2 hours ago

    Dangote Cement exports Clinker abroad; boosts FG’s forex drive