Party Primaries: Taraba suspends lockdown for seven days

Gov Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Sunday lifted for one week, the lockdown imposed on the state as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alhaji Hassan Mijinyawa, his Chief Press Secretary, said in a statement that the measure was to enable free movement as political parties conduct their primary elections ahead of the June 30, local council polls.

He however said that the state would return to the imposed lockdown after the one week grace, with the exception of Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

” Gov Ishaku has approved with immediate effect, the addition of Monday to the number of days allowed for free human and vehicular movements within the state under the state governments current COVID-19 lockdown policy.

“However, because of the period given by the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), for political parties in the State to conduct their party primaries for the forth-coming Local Government Council elections, movements will be allowed throughout this week.

“This is to enable people travelling long distances before and after the elections, to get to their destinations without hindrance.

“It is also important to reiterate once again that the ban on inter-state travels is still in force and security agencies are under strict instructions to arrest and prosecute violators.

“The only exemptions are workers on essential duties,” said Mijinyawa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Taraba, which currently has no active case of COVID-19, has been under lockdown, with the exception of Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

(NAN)