Pastor Ighodalo loses wife, Ibidun

Ituah Ighodalo, Pastor of Trinity House, Lekki, Lagos, has lost his wife, Ibidun. She died on Sunday, around 2am at the age of 40.

According to a report by Yes International, the delectable damsel graduated from the University of Lagos and resorted to adoption after going through 11 unsuccessful IVF. “A very, very peaceful and respectful woman, it was because her shots at IVF failed that pushed her into setting up the Ibidun Ighodalo Foundation, through which she bore the IVF cost of other not-too-privileged women.”

The report has it further: “In high demand when it comes to organising upscale parties and events for the rich and mighty, for years, during ex-Governor Babatunde Fashola’s administration, she was in charge of the annual beautification of Lagos.

Forever wearing a smile, her marriage to Ituah, years back, led to the exit of the latter from the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Ighodalo, prior to that time was one of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye’s favourites and had parted ways with his former wife, Ann, due to irreconcilable differences.

An uproar followed. Then, he exited Redeemed. Floated Trinity House with Ibidun. The unveiling of the ministry, at The Civic Centre, owned by billionaire mogul, Jim Ovia, attracted too many heavy weights.

The admirable couple had lived in peace and harmony, joy and happiness until death came knocking via cardiac arrest, after 13 blissful years, on Sunday, June 14, 2020.”

