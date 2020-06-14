PHOTOS: Obaseki in suprise visit to Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Sunday afternoon recieves his embattled Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Edo State Governor who has been disqualified from participation in the primary of All Progressives Congress, APC that would have allowed him to run for a second term is rumoured to be on the way to PDP.

It is no clear whether the visit is part of the defection moves. The meeting between the two governors is being held behind closed doors.