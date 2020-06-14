Police confirm 3 killed in suspected herdsmen attack in Benue 

Sunday, June 14, 2020 11:40 pm


The Police Command in Benue, on Sunday confirmed that suspected herdsmen attacked and killed three persons at Adama village in Agatu Local Government Area of the state.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack in a statement in Makurdi.
Anene described Adama village as a riverine community in Agatu with no motorable roads.
He said that the Command has so far recovered three dead bodies, adding that more personnel had been deployed to the area to enforce law and order.
The statement reads: “Information received on June 14, 2020 at about 05:30 hours that suspected herdsmen attacked Adama village, a riverine area in Agatu that is not motorable.
“A team of police officers have been deployed to the area but the level of destruction and casualties are yet to be ascertained.
“Further development will be communicated to you as soon as the team on ground start sending reports.
“Three corpses confirmed so far.”
