Progressives Governors Forum to intervene in APC crisis

Sunday, June 14, 2020 10:48 pm


Governor Bagudu

The Progressives Governors Forum has resolved to intervene in the current crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo and Ondo states ahead of the governorship election in the states.

The Chairman of the Forum, Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, said this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

“The governors have collectively agreed to work to ensure strengthening fair and democratic internal party mechanism for the selection of party candidates in all elections, especially in respect of Edo and Ondo states 2020 Governorship election,” he said.

He recalled that the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC had on Saturday affirmed the disqualification of Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo and two other aspirants who had earlier been disqualified by the screening committee.

The three aspirants who were disqualified included Obaseki, Mr Chris Ogiemwonyi and Mr Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen.

“The Governors are confident that the party will resolve all current challenges and emerge stronger.

“The APC governors forum which had a teleconference meeting on Saturday unanimously reaffirmed its commitment to work for the unity of our party,” he said. (NAN)

