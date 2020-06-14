We issued one certificate to Obaseki, not two – UI

Richard EleshoAuthorities of Nigeria’s premier University, the University of Ibadan has clarified that it did not issue two certificates covering one programme to Godwin Obaseki, the embattled Governor of Edo State, as alleged by his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Punch reports the institution’s Director of Public Communication Olatunji Oladejo as denying the claim in an interview.

“We stand by our statement on Obaseki. How can you issue two certificates to a candidate? That is not true. It is not possible. He graduated in 1979 from the university. We issued only one certificate to him, not two,” Oladejo said

The party had cited discrepancies in Obaseki’s academic records as reason for his disqualification by the Screening Committee from participaring in the Edo APC Governorship Primary election. The election. Is scheduled for June 22nd.

Presenting its report to the National Working Committee headed by National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday, the APC Screening Appeal Committee led by Abubakar Fari, said, “It is inconceivable that the same University will award two certificates with separate dates for the same graduate.

“We also find it difficult to vouch for the authenticity of his National Youth Service Corps certificate, there is no indication as to where he served. We find that he should be disqualified.”

Oshiomhole commended the chairman and members of the appeal committee for doing a “meticulous” job.

But when contacted on Sunday, UI Registrar, Olubunmi Faluyi, restated that Obaseki remains an alumnus of the institution.

Faluyi said the institution’s stand remained as contained in an earlier statement that “Obaseki gained admission to the University in 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours, Lower Division. Records of his Admission and Graduation are intact in the archives of the University.”

Obaseki has vowed not to appeal his disqualification by the committee and urged his supporters to remain calm while awaiting further directives from him.

There are reports that about ten Governors of the party stormed the Edo State capital to prevail on Obaseki not to dump the party. The Edo Governor is also said to be under pressure from different political parties wooing him to their respective parties.