Communal clashes claim life in Kwara

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Disagreement between some Fulani herdsmen and indigenes of Lata village in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State degenerated to physical fisticuffs. By the time normalcy was restored one person had been killed while several others sustained injuries.

It was gathered that the crisis occurred on Sunday afternoon. Indigenes of the agrarian community were said to have been feeling uncomfortable over the reckless manner the herdsmen usually ride motorcycle in the village.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO of Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi in an interview explained how the matter became violent.

According to him, “the Fulani herdsmen were confronted and altercation ensued between the two parties over the way the Fulani men had acted.

“It was gathered that one of the Fulani men sustained serious wound during the melee that followed. We also learnt that the Fulani herdsmen left the scene to mobilize and came back for a reprisal attack on the indigenes of the area.

“While many of the Fulani herdsmen were reportedly wounded in the crisis that ensued, one of the indigenes was reportedly killed and many sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The PPRO said dangerous weapons like knives, cutlasses were used by the people, as pandemonium enveloped the agrarian community while the crisis lasted.

The police immediately deployed men to the village to quell the crisis and restore peace.

“When we got the information, the commissioner of Police deployed some of our men to the area. However, calm has been restored and our men are.