Covid-19: Commission denies reopening schools in Kogi

Covid-19: Commission denies reopening schools in Kogi

Monday, June 15, 2020 5:17 pm


Nrs Cecilia Cook


The Kogi State Government has denied media reports that it has directed schools to resume today, 15th June 2020.

There have been reports credited to the Executive Chairman, Kogi State Science, Technical Education and Teaching Service Commission (STETSCOM), Mrs. Cecilia Cook directing school Principals and Teachers to resume on Monday.

In a swift reaction, the STETSCOM Executive Chairman said her commission does not have the power to reopen schools.

Cook who spoke through the Information Officer of the Commission, Mr. Onighaye Alfred Talabi. He said only the Ministry Of Education, Science and Technology can reopen schools.

“We cannot reopen schools because it is not within the mandate of the commission. It is only the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology under the leadership of our pragmatic Commissioner, Hon. Wemi Jones.” He said.

According to him, “the Executive Chairman of STETSCOM has not directed schools to reopen, schools will definitely resume soon. The Principals and Teachers should disregard the report as it is not true. As a Commission, we disassociate ourselves from it.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    36 mins ago

    How to enhance low cost housing -Akintunde tells FG
    49 mins ago

    India to convert railway coaches to COVID-19 centres as hospitals run out of beds
    1 hour ago

    Sexual Violence: IGP meets Buhari, says 717 rape incidents recorded in 5 months
    1 hour ago

    Alleged N100m bribe: Trial of Chinese begins June 29
    1 hour ago

    Lockdown: Over 20 cases of rape, defilement recorded in Rivers – FIDA
    2 hours ago

    Kebbi Village Head recounts 4-day kidnapping experience
    2 hours ago

    Edo varsity workers protest over 11 months unpaid salaries
    2 hours ago

    A New Dawn for Football