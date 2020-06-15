Covid-19: Commission denies reopening schools in Kogi

The Kogi State Government has denied media reports that it has directed schools to resume today, 15th June 2020.

There have been reports credited to the Executive Chairman, Kogi State Science, Technical Education and Teaching Service Commission (STETSCOM), Mrs. Cecilia Cook directing school Principals and Teachers to resume on Monday.

In a swift reaction, the STETSCOM Executive Chairman said her commission does not have the power to reopen schools.

Cook who spoke through the Information Officer of the Commission, Mr. Onighaye Alfred Talabi. He said only the Ministry Of Education, Science and Technology can reopen schools.

“We cannot reopen schools because it is not within the mandate of the commission. It is only the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology under the leadership of our pragmatic Commissioner, Hon. Wemi Jones.” He said.

According to him, “the Executive Chairman of STETSCOM has not directed schools to reopen, schools will definitely resume soon. The Principals and Teachers should disregard the report as it is not true. As a Commission, we disassociate ourselves from it.”