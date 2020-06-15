Covid-19: Kogi reopens schools

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

After three months of emergency closure caused by the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the Kogi State Government has commenced steps towards reopening the schools for a academic activities.

Already the government last week directed all it’s workers including school principals and teachers back to work from Monday 15th June. The Head of Service, Mrs Deborah Ogunmola gave the directive on Friday.

Sequel to the HoS directive, Cecilia Cook, Chairman of Kogi State Science, Technical Education & Teaching Service Commission (STETSCOM) also directed all Principals and Teachers to resume on Monday 15th ahead of students.

Cook in a memo dated Sunday, 14th June and which leaked on the social media directed principals and teachers to resume on Monday to update their scheme of work and lesson notes preparatory to imminent resumption of the students.

The memo addressed to all Principals and all Teachers reads in part:

“The Executive Chairman of STETSCOM, Hon. Mrs Cecilia Cook, has directed that all Principals and teachers should resume tomorrow 15th June, 2020 in line with the directive of the Head of Service.

The teachers, and not the students, are to resume to prepare their schemes of work and lesson notes in preparation for resumption.

You are advised to comply accordingly, please.”

TheNews gathered that students would be called back to school once the Covid-19 protocols are fine tuned.

It would be recalled that although the Governor Yahaya Bello administration insists Kogi is Coronavirus free, it took measures including closure of schools to prevent spread of the virus in the State. During the closure the government introduced radio learning to update final year students and make them fit for both junior and senior WAEC/ NECO examinations.