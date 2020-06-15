Just in: Gombe leads as Nigeria records 403 new cases of COVID-19

Gombe took over from Lagos as the State with the most number of COVID-19 for the day as Nigeria records 403 new infections of the virus on Sunday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the 403 new cases were recorded across 20 States on Sunday, with 73 confirmed in Gombe, the highest for the day, while Lagos recorded 68 new cases.

Other States with new confirmed cases of the virus and the number are: Kano(46), Edo(36), FCT(35), Nasarawa(31), Kaduna(17), Oyo(16), Abia(15), Delta(13), Borno(13), Plateau(8), Niger(7), Rivers(7), Enugu(6), Ogun(6), Kebbi(3), Ondo(1), Anambra(1), Imo(1)

However, 13 deaths were also attributed to COVID-19 in Nigeria on Sunday to bring the total number of fatalities recorded to the virus in the country to 420 deaths.

The new infections bring the total number of the virus conformed in Nigeria till date to 16085 with 5220 cases discharged and 420 deaths recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.