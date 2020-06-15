Lockdown: Over 20 cases of rape, defilement recorded in Rivers – FIDA

FIDA members protest against rape in Port Harcourt, seek justice for rape Victims

Civil Rights Council express frustrations in prosecuting offenders as victims insist on out of court settlement.

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port-Harcourt

The international Federation of Women lawyers (FIDA) in Rivers on Monday said over 20 cases of rape and child defilement were recorded during and after the lockdown period in State.

The vice chairperson of FIDA in Rivers State, Nnenna Igbokwe, who said this in an interview, she also said many of the cases involve children less than 14years.

Also female students in Rivers State have condemned the high rate of rape cases and sexual violence against women and girl child across the country.

The National President of Nigeria female students, Queen Chikwendu, in a peace walk in Rivers State demanded Justice for the rape victims.

She said further that they stand against stigmatization of rape victims.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Civil Rights Council, Prince Wiro has expressed regrets and frustrations over inability to make alleged rapists face the law because most of their victims and their families insist on settling the matter of out of court in order to make money from alleged rapists.

He cited the case of a case of a 24 year old lady, Miss Choice Kuru, from Gokana Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, Choice had cried out over intimidation and incessant Police arrest orchestrated by one Saviour Imeaba, who allegedly attempted to rape her for refusing to date him.

Choice said the man who has been making advances to her,offered to drop her off at her destination only for him to drive her to his house and asked her to go inside with him to have sex, but she told him it was not their agreement .

Choice explained that sensing danger, she told the man to take her to where she wants to take something after which she will follow him to his house.

She added that when the man took her to the place and she drew the attention of her sister. She said passersby and other eyewitness came and rescued her from Mr. Imeaba.

According to her, Mr Imeaba came with Police from Rumupakani,Ada George hours later to arrest her and her sister on allegations that people who came for her rescue molested him and took his money.

Choice stated that Mr Imeaba having failed to achieve his aim at Rumupakani Police Station arrested her with Police from Anti-Cultism unit on frivolous allegations.

She therefore called on the Commissioner of Police,CP Joseph Mukan,Women and Civil Society groups to come to her rescue as Mr Imeaba has allegedly vowed to deal with her for refusing to date him.

Mr Saviour Imeaba in an interview admitted taking Choice to his house but decided to drop her off when she declined having romance with him which she allegedly agreed initially.

Mr Imeaba alleged that Choice accused him of attempting to rape her when he came to drop her off and she allegedly called hoodlums to beat him up and collect his money and that is why he went to the Police station.

Reacting to the incident,the State Chairman of Civil Rights Council,Prince Wiro who led Choice to FIDA office to register her complaint, called for a thorough investigation into the incident with a view to serving justice to all the parties involved.