Man, 37, remanded over rape of teenager in Rivers

Monday, June 15, 2020 7:49 am


An Isiopko magistrate Court in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State has remanded a 37- year – old man in Police custody for allegedly using a knife to threaten and rape a 16 years old girl.

The Magistrate R.N Ibanibo held that since prisons don’t accept suspects during this Convid-19 pandemic, the suspect should be remanded at Police holding cell.

The Magistrate who also declined jurisdiction over the matter ordered that the case file be sent to Director of Public Prosecution, DPP for legal Advice and adjourned the matter to 27th July for advice.

Meanwhile, lawyers to International Federation for Lawyers FIDA, Daba Ikat, said that the offence is punishable under section 358 of criminal code of 1999 constitution.

She said FIDA Rivers will prosecute the suspect until justice is served in the matter.

