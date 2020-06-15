Naira Marley: Aviation Minister suspends Executive Jet Services

Naira Marley: Aviation Minister suspends Executive Jet Services

Monday, June 15, 2020 10:56 pm


Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

For conveying popular musician Naira Marley to Abuja for a musical concert  Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika has ordered the suspension of private airline, Executive Jet Services, from operating in the country with immediate effect. 

According to the Minister, the return flight that conveyed the musician to and from Abuja was originally approved by the Ministry of Aviation to convey Justice Adefope Okojie, an approval that was fraudulently used by the airline charter company. James Odaudu, Director Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation made this known in a statement.

He said the conduct of the Executive Jet Services was a gross violation of the Presidential Task Force regulations and protocols which allowed only flights on essential services.

The Minister announced the suspension order of the local airline during Monday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja. 

Sirika reiterated that as much as government would encourage the operation and growth of all operators in the aviation industry, it would not condone actions that undermine government policies and constitute risks to public interests. 

