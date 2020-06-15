Oyo relaxes curfew, directs all categories of workers to resume

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, on Monday, announced relaxation of the curfew imposed on the state, following the outbreak of thecoronavirus pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the curfew will now run from 10 pm. to 4 am. as against the earlier period of 8 pm. to 5 am.

The Chairman of the task force, Gov. Seyi Makinde, who made the announcement after the outcome of its meeting, directed all categories of state workers to resume work on June 22.

NAN recalls that the state secretariat was closed on March 27 as part of the measures to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, but reopened on April 27 to workers on grade level 13 and above.

Makinde also announced the resumption of classes for Primary Six pupils as well as Junior Secondary School III and Senior Secondary School III students from June 29.

“The schools are to observe the COVID-19 protocols as released by the taskforce; schools are to provide hand washing points, with the support of Parent/Teachers’ Associations (PTA), while all students are to compulsorily wear face masks.

“Students in critical classes are to resume at the end of June to ensure that they are well-prepared for the public examinations ahead of them.

“This resumption of critical classes at the end of June will be two clear weeks ahead of the state’s drop-dead date of July 15.

“By that date, it will be decided whether other categories of students will return to the class,” the governor said.

He, however, said that the resumption order did not affect the tertiary institutions in the state, for now, adding that the taskforce would review their case and determine their state of readiness.

“Other decisions taken by the task force include opening up of mosques and churches, which are to operate at 25 percent capacity.

“Also the decision to limit public gathering to 25 persons was taken at the meeting,’ he said.

Makinde, who stated that the reopening of religious centres would be reviewed within the first two weeks, directed that worshippers must wear face masks.

The task force, however, announced that night clubs would still remain shut.

The governor warned that the task force would not mind shutting everywhere, if evidence emerged that the COVID-19 safety protocols were violated or there was an explosion in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

He promised that his government would intensify enlightenment campaigns to ensure the safety of the people of the state.