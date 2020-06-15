Shock as Lagos East Senator, Bayo Osinowo, dies at 65

Shock as Lagos East Senator, Bayo Osinowo, dies at 65

Monday, June 15, 2020 3:38 pm


Late Senator Bayo Osinowo,

The All Progressives Congress, APC, family in Lagos are in shock and mourning following the unexpected death of the Senator representing Lagos East,  Adebayo Osinowo popularly known as Pepper on Monday.

The full circumstances surrounding death of the Senator are not yet known.

Sources, however. claimed he died on Monday at First Cardiologist Hospital, Lagos where he has been on admission.

The 65 years old Senator was reportedly admitted to the hospital after testing positive to COVID-19.

Details later

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Covid-19: Commission denies reopening schools in Kogi
    4 mins ago

    How to enhance low cost housing -Akintunde tells FG
    17 mins ago

    India to convert railway coaches to COVID-19 centres as hospitals run out of beds
    33 mins ago

    Sexual Violence: IGP meets Buhari, says 717 rape incidents recorded in 5 months
    44 mins ago

    Alleged N100m bribe: Trial of Chinese begins June 29
    52 mins ago

    Lockdown: Over 20 cases of rape, defilement recorded in Rivers – FIDA
    1 hour ago

    Kebbi Village Head recounts 4-day kidnapping experience
    1 hour ago

    Edo varsity workers protest over 11 months unpaid salaries