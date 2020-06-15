Shock as Lagos East Senator, Bayo Osinowo, dies at 65

The All Progressives Congress, APC, family in Lagos are in shock and mourning following the unexpected death of the Senator representing Lagos East, Adebayo Osinowo popularly known as Pepper on Monday.

The full circumstances surrounding death of the Senator are not yet known.

Sources, however. claimed he died on Monday at First Cardiologist Hospital, Lagos where he has been on admission.

The 65 years old Senator was reportedly admitted to the hospital after testing positive to COVID-19.

Details later