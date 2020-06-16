Buhari appoints 12 new Permanent Secretaries

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 9:05 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

President Mohammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of 12 new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

Dr Folasade Yem-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), made this know in a statement signed by Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director Communication, in her office on  Tuesday, in Abuja.
The new Permanent Secretaries included Mr Akinlade Oluwatoyin from Kogi, Malam Alkali Nura from Kano State,Mr Anyanwutaku Ifeoma from Anambra, Mr Ardo Kumo from Gombe State, Mr Belgore Lamido from Kwara and Mr Ekpa Akpabio from Cross River.

Others were-Malam Hussaini Babangida from Jigawa State, Malam Mahmuda Mamman from Yobe, Mr Meribole Kwukuemeka from Abia, Malam Mohammed Ganda from Sokoto State, Mr Tarfa Peter from Adamawa and Mr Udoh Omokunmi from Oyo State.

Yemi-Esan said that a date for the swearing-in and deployment of the new permanent secretaries will be announced in due course.

