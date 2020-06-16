COVID-19- Imo Assembly shut down for 2 weeks as lawmaker tests positive

The Imo House of Assembly has been shut down for two weeks following a lawmaker in the state who tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19, Prof. Maurice Iwu disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday.

Iwu said the assembly had been shut down because of the development to enable the team fumigate the whole assembly.

He said that samples of the other 26 legislators and their aides have been taken for testing.

The task-force chairman also announced the death of a woman, who died of the virus shortly after being delivered of a set of twins at a hospital in Owerri.

“Currently, we registered one death of a lady who successfully delivered a set of twins.

“Also, we have a positive case from the state assembly as such have to collect samples from all house members and their aides.

“Also, the House of Assembly is to be shut down for two weeks to fumigate the place following a laid down strategic plan,” he said.

Iwu further explained that the team had embarked on enhanced screening of people to know if they had Severe Acute Respiratory Symptom (SARS).

“A total of 760 samples have so far been tested in the state with 135 coming out positive. We have 92 active cases while 43 persons have been discharged,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the death of the woman brought to two the number of deaths arising from COVID-19 in the state.

“COVID-19 is not only a public health crisis but more of a social disharmony hence the need for social harmony through social distancing,” Iwu said.

He added that there were four persons currently at the Federal Medical Centre isolation centre, four at WODDI centre and some others at other isolation centers.

Iwu disclosed that the house of assembly member was isolated with the wife.

The chairman urged Imo people to continue to observe the existing protocols of wearing mask, washing of hands with water, applying alcohol based sanitizer as well as physical distancing.