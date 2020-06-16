Edo governorship poll: Obaseki dumps APC

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 12:55 pm


Governor Godwin Obaseki

Governor Obaseki of Edo State on Tuesday announced his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Governor announced his resignation after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja,

Obaseki had earlier said he would take a decision on his membership of the APC after meeting with Buhari after he disqualified by the APC from participating in the party’s governorship primary slated for June 22.

Obaseki was disqualified over claims by APC of inconsistencies in his certificate. The Governor is expected to defect to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party to run for second term.

