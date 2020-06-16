Edo poll: Court grants accelerated hearing in APC, Oshiomhole’s appeal

By Jethro Ibileke

The Benin Division of the Court of Appeal, on Tuesday granted accelerated hearing of an appeal by the APC and its national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, in a suit by the factional deputy chairman of party in Edo state, Kenneth Asekomhe; and one of the governorship aspirants on the party’s platform, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen.

The court also granted an order, directing a departure from the rules of the Court of Appeal, with respect to hearing of the appeal.

Appellants in the suit numbered: CA/B/128/2020, are the APC and its national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Other respondents in the suit are, Independent National Electoral Commission and the Inspector-General of Police.

The NWC of APC had insisted that the governorship primary election in Edo state would be by direct mode, while respondents are calling for indirect mode.

APC is praying the court for an order on jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, Benin, while Oshiomhole is seeking an order for stay of further proceedings in the suit at the Federal High Court, Benin.

The presiding Judge, Justice Morenike Ogunwomiju, adjourned hearing in the suit till Thursday.

Counsel to the appellants, Kingsley Obamogie, while speaking with journalists, said: “The respondents were given 24 hours within which to file their briefs, in answer to the appellant’s brief already filed.

“The appellant was given 12 hours, if need be, to file his reply brief. The appeal is now fixed for hearing on Thursday, June 18 at 12 noon.”

Counsel to the respondents, Ken Mozia (SAN), stated that his clients had an application before the appellate court to decline entertaining the appeal, on the grounds that the lower court had not been given the opportunity to determine any of the issues.