FG committed to ending rape – Tallen

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 10:40 pm


Tallen

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development,  Pauline Tallen, has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would do everything to end rape in the country.

Tallen gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja when the Nigerian Female Youth Council (NFYC), visited her office while on its campaign against rape.

The minister described rape as a societal war, calling  on all Nigerians to join hands to fight and win the battle.

She said that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the launch of national  campaign  against  rape to advocate,  educated and sensitise  the people at all level.

“We are going to move after  COVID-19 to the grassroots and sensitise communities to embrace it as their project and to deal with the rapists themselves.

“Pictures, names and addresses  of rapists will be displayed  and condemned in the communities,” Tallen said.

The minister commended the group for its initiative  for coming out to express  anger and condemnation against rape and gender violence.

She called on states that had not domesticated the Child’s  Right Act to do so without further delay.

NFYC group, which was led by Mimi Peters, had earlier held a peaceful protest  against rape and gender violence  in Abuja .

The group which had placards with different inscriptions  ”A rapist is a killer”,  ”Enough is enough, we need justice”  and “We demand state of emergency  on rape”,called  on the government  to act fast and end the menace in the country.

Peters, who expressed concern that men had failed in their responsibility to protect the female gender, demanded justice for rape victims.

