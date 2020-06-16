Fulfill these 7 conditions, open your schools-Fed Govt

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education, has listed the conditions that must be fulfilled before schools will be allowed to reopen. He said this in Abuja on Tuesday, 16 June.

The conditions are:

Having hand washing facilities; Conducting body temperature checks; Provision of body disinfectants at all entry points to major facilities, including gates, hostels, classes, offices, etc; Decontamination of the whole premises of school; Efforts must be put in place toward maintenance of the highest level of hygiene; Ensuring social and physical distancing in class sizes and meeting spaces.

7. The Minister said “no school must reopen without the authorisation of the Federal Government.”

He added: “While we look forward to easing the lockdown, which will ultimately lead to reopening of our campuses, I urge all the Heads of Institutions not to wait till the announcement on reopening before putting in place all necessary measures in compliance with the protocols and advisories of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.”