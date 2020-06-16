Fulfill these 7 conditions, open your schools-Fed Govt

Fulfill these 7 conditions, open your schools-Fed Govt

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 2:05 pm


File: School children in Nigeria

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education, has listed the conditions that must be fulfilled before schools will be allowed to reopen. He said this in Abuja on Tuesday, 16 June.

The conditions are:  

  1. Having hand washing facilities; 
  2. Conducting body temperature checks; 
  3. Provision of body disinfectants at all entry points to major facilities, including gates, hostels, classes, offices, etc; 
  4. Decontamination of the whole premises of school; 
  5. Efforts must be put in place toward maintenance of the highest level of hygiene; 
  6. Ensuring social and physical distancing in class sizes and meeting spaces.

7.     The Minister said “no school must reopen without the authorisation of the Federal Government.”

He added: “While we look forward to easing the lockdown, which will ultimately lead to reopening of our campuses, I urge all the Heads of Institutions not to wait till the announcement on reopening before putting in place all necessary measures in compliance with the protocols and advisories of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.”

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    At least 24 soldiers killed in attack in Mali, says Defence Ministry
    43 mins ago

    Kogi PDP Ticket: Supreme Court reserves ruling till next week
    53 mins ago

    “I Have Lost A Dependable Political Ally”, Ikuforiji Mourns Bayo Osinowo
    2 hours ago

    Edo governorship poll: Obaseki dumps APC
    2 hours ago

    Nigeria on brink of insolvency, Atiku cries out
    3 hours ago

    Kogi NAWOJ seeks measures to check rape
    3 hours ago

    Flashback: My link with first coup, why I fought on Biafran side-Lt Col Oyewole
    5 hours ago

    Osinowo’s death sad, shocking – Presidential Aide