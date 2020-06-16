I didn’t call Obaseki’s certificate fake – AAU Vice Chancellor

By Jethro Ibileke

The Vice Chancellor of the Ambrose Alli University, (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, Prof. Ignatius Onimawo has denied calling the University of Ibadan (UI) certificate issued to Governor Godwin Obaseki as fake.

Onimawo who spoke at the main campus of the University in Ekpoma, described the report which was allegedly published by an online medium as wicked, malicious and outright falsehood.

He said he did not at anytime grant interview to any journalist on the issue, and have never at even during interpersonal interaction made such comments to anybody.

The Vice Chancellor also debunked claims in the report that he (VC), graduated from UI in 1977, as against 1982, his actual year of graduation.

He similarly explained that the allegation in the write up that he said the Governor had been putting pressure on UI alumni Association to affirm his membership of the University was another falsehood, adding that Obaseki was a bonafide alumnus of UI, who resided in Zik Hall.

“It took me by surprise that somebody could quote the Vice Chancellor of AAU as saying that the certificate of the Visitor to the University is fake.

“The Executive Governor, His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki, is a distinguished alumnus of University of Ibadan.

“In fact, in 2018, the University of Ibadan Alumni Association chose him as the distinguished alumni lecturer, and I accompanied him to Ibadan to that event.

“So, how can I turn around to say that the same Governor was now asking me to make him belong to the alumni association?

“I am aware that the Governor graduated from the University of Ibadan, and that he was a student in Zik Hall.

“Such publication can only be from the pit of hell. I want the public to discountenance every part of the said publication,” he said.

Onimawo said the University has commenced investigation into the alleged publication, adding that the matter has been reported to the DSS, Police and other security agencies.