ICPC seizes property from Bauchi Governor

ICPC seizes property from Bauchi Governor

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 10:19 pm


Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has seized a multi-million Naira property belonging to Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state.

Mohammed was a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Spokesperson of the ICPC, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, in a statement on Tuesday said that the property which houses Zinaria International School is located at Plot 298 Wuye District, Cadastral Zone B3, FCT, Abuja.

“ICPC’s intelligence-led investigation revealed that Senator Mohammed in his official capacity as the FCT Minister had allocated the said property to a school that had himself and family members as directors and shareholders, despite an existing right of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture over the land.

“To this end, the commission will issue notices of seizure and shall cause them to be served on the appropriate land registry, ministry and department where the property is situated as required by law,” she said.

Okoduwa added that Mohammed had earlier been charged for using his office to confer corrupt advantage on himself and relations under Section 19 of ICPC law.

She added that he could not be arraigned before he was sworn in as governor of Bauchi State.

“In view of the provisions of Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the charge which was pending before Hon. Justice Senchi of FCT High Court 13, Jabi, was withdrawn by the commission to forestall its being struck out by the court suo moto.

“Following the notice of seizure, the commission will apply to the court for an order of forfeiture under Section 48 of the ICPC Act.

“This is in line with the Federal Government Policy focusing on recovery of proceeds of crime, pending when the tenure of the governor expires.’’ (NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Appeal Court affirms Oshiomole’s suspension as APC chairman 
    14 mins ago

    Oyo govt signs MoU with 4 investors to inject N5bn into economy
    25 mins ago

    Gov. Uzodinma appoints 95 aides, assigns portfolios
    33 mins ago

    EFCC arrests banker for alleged N18m fraud
    48 mins ago

    Internet fraud: EFCC nabs social media influencer, 4 others
    1 hour ago

    Chairpersons of all Edo LGs declare support for Obaseki
    1 hour ago

    Edo poll: Court grants accelerated hearing in APC, Oshiomhole’s appeal
    1 hour ago

    Buhari appoints 12 new Permanent Secretaries