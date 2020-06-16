Insecurity: Kogi Governor inaugurates committee on community policing

The Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello has inaugurated the State Community Policing AdvisoryCommittee, SCPC. The inauguration which held in Lokoja was witnessed by the Inspector General of Police and the State Police Commissioner.

The Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja performed the ceremony on behalf of his boss. He restated the willingness to get to the root of recent crimes in the State and assured that the perpetrators will be brought to book.

Bello said the community picking policy became imperative because of rising crime waves and fact that the criminals live among us and not aliens from outer space.

The Governor expressed his readiness to continue to ensure the security of lives and property in the state through increased partnership with all security agencies in the state.

In his address, the Inspector- General of Police, whose address was delivered by DIG Lawal Shehu, urged the committee to ensure it is made up people with good character and not criminals or ex convicts.

He suggested that workers whose sources of income were known should also be made members of the committee “since they can be vouched for as people with legitimate sources of income.”

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ede Ayuba, expressed his readiness to work with the committee to ensure a crime free Kogi State. He called on all members of society to be of enhancing orderliness and safety.

The Ohimegye Igu and Chairman of Lokoja/Kogi Traditional Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Abdulrazak Isah who represented the Attached Igala thanked the state government for creating the committee.

The traditional ruler promised to bring his experience to ensure the attainment of the aims and objectives of the committee.

In his vote of thanks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Navy Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd), assured people of the State of measures to make security adequate for all in the State.

It would be recalled that a prominent businessman in the State Nicholas Ofodile was killed by gunmen on Lokoja – Abuja Highway last week. Before then 10 persons were killed by bandits in Isanlu, headquarters of Yagba East Local Government Area.