Internet fraud: EFCC nabs social media influencer, 4 others

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 9:40 pm


Lamina Hamzat Ajibola and Adewale Adedamola Rukayat

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, has arrested five alleged internet fraudsters,  including one Adedamola Adewale, a self-acclaimed social media influencer, for their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

The five suspects were apprehended in different areas of Lagos during a raid by operatives.

While Adewale, 20, and his accomplice, Lamina Hamzat Ajibola, were arrested at the Agungi area of Lekki, Lagos State, the trio of Israel Onyebuchi, Emmanuel Olayode and Valentine Nwokorie were picked up at the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

The arrest of Adewale and Ajibola was sequel to intelligence linking them to online fraudulent activities with two brothers, Lasisi Wasiu Adeleke and Lasisi Riliwan Adeniyi, who are at large. They were arrested at a four-bedroom duplex belonging to the two run-away fraudsters.  Intelligence also linked them with  alleged flamboyant lifestyles.

During interrogation, Adewale, a self-acclaimed model, who goes by the username @adeherself on Instagram, confessed to being a  picker” in cyber crimes.  He usually poses as a lady to hoodwink  her foreign “preys”.

Items recovered from the suspects include two Toyota Camry 2009 model cars, and a sum of N9 million (Nine Million Naira, only), which was found in Adewale’s account.

The other suspects;  Onyebuchi,  Olayode and  Nwokorie were  arrested for their alleged involvement in a romance scam.  They  were arrested during another raid, following a separate intelligence.

Investigation revealed that Nwokorie  was posing  as a female American citizen and sending  photos as a porn star to defraud his victim while  Onyebuchi was  engaging  in a love scam as well as forging foreign cheques.

Items recovered from the suspects include laptops and mobile phones. All the suspects will soon be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

