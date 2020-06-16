Kogi NAWOJ seeks measures to check rape

Kogi state Chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, (NAWOJ) has called for stiffer penalties for perpetrators of rape in the country.

The chairperson of the chapter,Mrs Ann Olurinde who made the call in a statement in lokoja said the measure would check the ugly trend which had become a social problem in the country.

The chairperson expressed concern over incessant cases of rape, stressing that women and children were most affected,thereby leaving them with psychological trauma among other inconviemces.

She urged the society to say no to rape and other acts of violence against women and children.

Olurinde called on government at all levels, security agencies as well as other stakeholders to champion the fight against rape, to ensure the foundamental rights of women and children in the society.