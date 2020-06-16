Osinowo’s death sad, shocking – Presidential Aide

….Condoles family, Tinubu

Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals has described the sudden death of the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Adebayo Sikiru Osinowo, on Monday as sad and shocking.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, Princess Orelope Adefulire noted that the death of the Senator has thrown many Lagosians, members and leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC in the State into deep mourning.

“Senator Osinowo was not just a brother; he was a faithful associate with a long history of commitment to development and growth of Nigerian democracy. He was also a great grassroots mobiliser with uncommon dedication to the welfare of his constituents as he demonstrated as a member of Lagos State House of Assembly between 2003 and 2019,” the presidential aide said in the statement.

She added that as a representative Kosofe Constituency 1, the late Sen. Osinowo, popularly known as Peperrito was also a stabilizing force, providing the leadership and support needed by the executive to push the state forward.

“His popularity and wide acceptance among the people was demonstrated when he was elected to represent Lagos East Senatorial District in 2019. He was already proving the stuff he was made of as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Industries before his life was brutally cut short,” she added.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the late Senator, Princess Orelope-Adefulire condoled members of the family of the late Senator, the people of Lagos East senatorial district and Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu.

“I also commiserate with the National Leader of our party and former Governor of Lagos, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the passage of one of his most loyal political associate and friend as well as the Nigerian Senate, Senate President Ahmed Lawan and the people of Lagos East Senatorial District over the sudden demise of our kind-hearted brother,” the Presidential Aide concluded in the statement.