Police arrest community leader, pastor over alleged rape in A’Ibom

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom says it arrested a community leader, a pastor and three others for alleged defilement and rape in the state.

The command Spokesman, CSP Nnudam Fredrick, said in a statement in Uyo, on Tuesday, that the community leader in Ikot Inyang in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area (LGA) of the state for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl.

Fredrick said that the community leader, 60, bought bean-cake (akara) from the 11-year-old and asked her to follow him to his room in order to take her money.

“On reaching the room, the suspect grabbed the victim and forcefully raped her,” he stated.

He said that the command, following intelligence report, also arrested one pastor in one of the churches in Ntak Inyang in Etim Ekpo LGA for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl.

Fredrick said the girl was sent by her guardian to deliver a tin of milk to the pastor when the pastor allegedly committed the illicit act.

Within the same period, he said the command also arrested three other persons (names withheld) for alleged defilement and rape.

“The other three suspects conspired and lured a 26-year-old lady to their house and unlawfully assaulted her with fist blows and machete and in the process raped the victim,’’ he stated.

Fredrick said that all suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigations.

He reassured the people of the state that the command would tackle the issue of rape, gender-based violence and other crimes by ensuring the perpetrators do not escape justice.