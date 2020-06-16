Rivers to confiscate any building used as viewing centre
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 3:04 pm
Wike
Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt
Governor Nyesom Wike has warned that property of landlords who allowed their premises to be used as viewing centres will lose their property to the State Government.
In a press statement signed by Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communications, the state government reminded members of the public that the ban on the operation of cinemas and viewing centres is still in force.
The State government directed “All Local Government Chairmen are hereby directed to ensure that no cinema or viewing centre is open in their areas.
“Landlords who allow their premises to be used as viewing centres will have their property confiscated by the State Government.”
