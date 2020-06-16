Rivers to confiscate any building used as viewing centre

Rivers to confiscate any building used as viewing centre

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 3:04 pm


Wike

Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has warned that property of landlords who allowed their premises to be used as viewing centres will lose  their property to the State Government.

In a press statement signed by Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communications, the state government reminded members of the public that the  ban on the operation of cinemas and viewing centres is still in force.

The State government directed “All Local Government Chairmen are hereby directed to ensure  that no cinema or viewing centre is open in their areas.
“Landlords who allow their premises to be used as viewing centres will have their property confiscated by the State Government.”
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    47 mins ago

    The Ighodalos and Philosophy of Life
    2 hours ago

    Teenager dies after giving birth to triplets in Adamawa
    2 hours ago

    Fulfill these 7 conditions, open your schools-Fed Govt
    2 hours ago

    At least 24 soldiers killed in attack in Mali, says Defence Ministry
    3 hours ago

    Kogi PDP Ticket: Supreme Court reserves ruling till next week
    3 hours ago

    “I Have Lost A Dependable Political Ally”, Ikuforiji Mourns Bayo Osinowo
    4 hours ago

    Edo governorship poll: Obaseki dumps APC
    4 hours ago

    Nigeria on brink of insolvency, Atiku cries out