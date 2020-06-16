Three die, one injured in Ogun auto crash

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), said that three persons died while one other sustained injuries in an accident that happened along Sango/Ijoko road, near NNPC, on Monday.

The Public Relations Officer of TRACE, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, said this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, in Ota, Ogun.

Akinbiyi said that the accident, which involved an unregistered Honda pick-up and a Bajaj motorcycle marked PKA 229 VM, happened at about 11.20 p.m.

He said that an eyewitness told TRACE personnel that the Honda pickup was outbound Sango to Ijoko while the motorcycle was inbound Sango from Ijoko when the accident happened.

Akinbiyi said the Honda pickup was trying to avoid a failed portion of the road, which resulted in collision with the motorcycle that was conveying four persons.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at the morgue of General Hospital, Ota, while the survivor is also receiving treatment at the same hospital,” he said.

He said that the vehicles had been towed off the road to ease the free flow of traffic in the area, while the driver of the pickup involved in the accident had been taken to Sango police station.

Akinbiyi commiserated with families of the deceased, warning motorcyclists against overloading, excessive speed, and to avoid night travel as much as possible.