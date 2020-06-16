Wike sacks 4 officials of Rivers micro finance agency over fraud

Wike sacks 4 officials of Rivers micro finance agency over fraud

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 5:43 pm


Managing Director, Rivers State Micro Finance Agency, Dr. Ipalibo Walson Sogules sacked for fraud

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has  dismisses the Managing Director, Rivers State Micro Finance Agency, Dr. Ipalibo Walson Sogules, others for fraud.
In a Special announcement signed by Paulinus Nsirim Commissioner for Information and Communications, the State Government also announced dismissal the Head, SMEs, Mr. Nimi Harry, Head( Finance and Accounts), Mr. Ukele Okorji and the Internal Auditor, Mr. Sofiri Koko from the same agency for the same offence.
Other Heads of Departments of the Agency are to be arrested for further investigations.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    19 mins ago

    Police arrest 4 suspects over kidnap of youth leader’s wife in Nasarawa
    45 mins ago

    Divergent reactions trail Obaseki’s resignation from APC
    52 mins ago

    Edo deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, quits APC
    1 hour ago

    Reopening of Churches, Mosques? Forget It For Now! -Sanwo-Olu
    1 hour ago

    I didn’t call Obaseki’s certificate fake – AAU Vice Chancellor
    1 hour ago

    Video: Why people say I’m a pastor – Banky W
    2 hours ago

    The Ighodalos and Philosophy of Life
    3 hours ago

    Rivers to confiscate any building used as viewing centre