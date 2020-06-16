Wike sacks 4 officials of Rivers micro finance agency over fraud

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has dismisses the Managing Director, Rivers State Micro Finance Agency, Dr. Ipalibo Walson Sogules, others for fraud.

In a Special announcement signed by Paulinus Nsirim Commissioner for Information and Communications, the State Government also announced dismissal the Head, SMEs, Mr. Nimi Harry, Head( Finance and Accounts), Mr. Ukele Okorji and the Internal Auditor, Mr. Sofiri Koko from the same agency for the same offence.

Other Heads of Departments of the Agency are to be arrested for further investigations.