APC crisis: Gaidom ‘takes over’, orders re-screening of Obaseki, others

The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress deepened on Wednesday with the the Deputy National Secretary of the party, Mr Victor Giadom declaring himself acting National chairman of the party.

Gaidom had through his lawyer earlier rejected appointment of Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the Acting Chairman of the party as announced on Tuesday evening by the party’s National Working Committee(NWC) .

The NWC had asked Ajimobi who is the National Deputy Chairman South to take over leadership of the party following affirmation of the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by an Appeal Court in Abuja on Tuesday.

But Gaidam, at a press conference at the National Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday said he is taking over based on a March 16, 2020 Abuja High Court order in suit no FCT/HC/M/6447/2020, which empowers him to act as the national chairman of the party.

Giadom also cancelled the screening and appeal committees on Edo State Governorship election.

He asked all the six aspirants to the party’s ticket for Edo State Governorship to report for fresh screening at the party Secretariat on Wednesday and Thursday.

He also announced Muhammad Sani Ibrahim as the Deputy National organising Secretary of the party.

He said, “Yesterday the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, in a unanimous judgement, affirmed the suspension of Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress.

“Consequently, I bring to your notice that on the 16th of March 2020, Hon Justice S.U. Bature in suit no FCT/HC/M/6447/2020 had ordered that, with the earlier suspension of Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, I Chief. Hon Victor Giadom should act as National Chairman of our great party.

“That Order could not be immediately effected at that time because of the temporary reprieve Adams Oshiomhole got from the Court of Appeal on the same date.

“However, having removed the temporary reprieve yesterday by the Court of Appeal and considering the fact that we cannot allow for a vacuum, I most humbly inform you that I have assumed office as Acting National Chairman of our great party in compliance with the order of the court. “I therefore, most humbly solicit the support of the entire leadership and members of our great party in achieving this very important responsibility.

“I want to assure all party members that the All Progressives Congress will obey court orders/judgements as to bring sanity to our great party. “Time for selective compliance of Court Orders and judgements is over.

“Our party, the All Progressives Congress, will no longer allow local quests for the control of power to influence our decisions.

“As your Acting National Chairman and presiding officer in the NWC, we therefore cancel the decision of the Screening and Appeal Committees of the former Chairman of the party on the Edo primaries.

“This is in strict compliance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that forbids anyone who is interested in a cause to be a judge in that same cause.

“It is a brazen rape on the Rule of Law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the former Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomohle to preside and select Committees in respect to the Governorship primaries in Edo State, being a key player in the crisis in that State.

“Whatever role the former Chairman was given to play in that process by the APC constitution, it cannot override the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which governs all of us.

“We therefore, ask all aspirants in the Governorship Primaries to report for fresh screening between today and tomorrow.

“I call on all aspirants to remain in the All Progressives Congress as we guarantee fairness and justice to all concerned. “The schedule and time for each aspirant shall be communicated.

“In addition to the above the Deputy Organising Secretary of the All Progressive Congress, Hon. Muhammad Sani Ibrahim, shall immediately resume office as the Acting. National Organising Secretary in compliance with the judgement of the Federal High Court in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/733/2018 which removed the former National Organising Secretary Mr Emmanuel Ibediro since 24th of September 2018.

“This is to ensure strict compliance with the Rule of Law.”