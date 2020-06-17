APC NWC counters Giadom on Ajimobi, fresh screening for Obaseki, others

Confusion over the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC continue on Wednesday with the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) affirming Senator Abiola Ajimobi the acting National Chairman.

The declaration came few hours after Victor Giadom declared himself the acting National Chairman of the party, rejecting the Tuesday’s evening appointment of Ajimobi by the NWC.

The NWC had asked Ajimobi who is the National Deputy Chairman South to take over leadership of the party, following affirmation of the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by an Appeal Court in Abuja on Tuesday.

But Gaidon, at a press conference at the National Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday morning said he is the right person to take over the office based on a March 16, 2020 Abuja High Court order in suit no FCT/HC/M/6447/2020, which empowers him to act as the national chairman of the party.

Giadon cancelled the screening and appeal committees on Edo State Governorship election.

He then directed all the six aspirants to the party’s ticket for Edo State Governorship to report for fresh screening at the party Secretariat on Wednesday and Thursday while he also announced the Deputy National organising Secretary, Hon. Muhammad Sani Ibrahim as the National Organising Secretary of the party.

But in a press conference held after Giadom had left the Secretariat, the APC National Vice-Chairman (South-South), Hilliard Eta told journalists that Gaidom cannot take over the leadership of the party.

According to him, Gaidom lost his membership of the NWC when he resigned to contest for Deputy Governorship of Rivers State during the last general elections.

Eta said a decision was also taken at the 45th emergency meeting of the NWC which had 15 of the 21 NWC members in attendance to affirm the leadership of Ajimobi.

And contrary to the fresh screening of APC aspirants ordered by Gaidom, Eta, who was elected to chair the NWC meeting said the party is going ahead with its initial plans.

He therefore announced the constitution of a seven- man Edo State Governorship Election Panel to conduct the June 22 primary.

According to him, Governor Hope Uzodima of Imo State is to serve as chairman of the panel while Senator Ajibola Bashiru will serve as panel secretary.

Eta also announced the composition of a five-man Election Appeal Panel headed by Prof. Mustapha Bello and Dr. Kayode Ajulo as the secretary of the panel.