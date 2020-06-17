APC recognises Aguma as Rivers Chairman

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rose from a meeting at the Party’s National Secretariat on Wednesday noting the recent ruling of a High Court which declared Hon. Igo Aguma as the Party’s acting chairman in Rivers State.

The NWC said in compliance with the court ruling, it has recognised Aguma as Rivers State acting Chairman pending when new congresses will be held to elect party executive members at the ward, local government and state levels.

The Party also affirmed Sen. Abiola Ajimobi as the Party’s Acting National Chairman following the Appeal Court’s ruling affirming the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman and in line with Section 14.2 (iii) of the Party’s Constitution.

But due to Sen. Ajimobi’s unavoidable absence, NWC unanimously appointed the Party’s National Vice Chairman (South South), Prince Hilliard Etta to act on his behalf.

The APC said the action is backed by the Party’s constitution which empowers the NWC to appoint one of its members in acting capacity and stipulates that the acting National chairman must be from the zone of the National Chairman.

Also, committees for the Party’s Edo State Governorship Primary Election scheduled for Monday 22nd June, 2020 and Election Appeal scheduled for Wednesday 24th June, 2020 were also named by the party.

Primary Election Committee

1. Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma – Chairman

2. Sen. Ajibola Bashiru – Secretary

3. Alh. Abdullahi Abass

4. Hon. Ibrahim Sabo

5. Hon. Ocho Obioma

6. Hajia Amina Lantana Muhammed

7. Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye

Primary Election Appeal

1. Prof. Mustapha Bello – Chairman

2. Dr. Kayode Ajulo – Secretary

3. Hon. Umar Ahmed

4. Nasiru Ibrahim Junju

5. Hon. Rasaq Mahmud Bamu

Sixteen members of the NWC attended the meeting held at the Party’s National Secretariat (13 members attended physically and three others joined the meeting online).