Attah Igala expresses delight at recent court ruling

Attah Igala expresses delight at recent court ruling

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 5:39 pm


The Attached Igala


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja
 
The Attah Igala and President, Kogi Traditional Council of Chiefs Dr Idakwo Michael Ameh-Oboni II has
said the recent legal victory on the territory the Igala Kingdom was instituted to put history in it’s proper perspective and urged his subjects to live peacefully with others.

The royal father made the clarification on Wednesday in his palace at Idah when the Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Waves of Minds Resources International Ocholi Yusuf Okpanachi paid him a courtesy visit in the palace.

Ameh-Oboni lamented the level of balkanization and dispersal foisted on the kingdom by colonialism and expressed delight at the prospect of the High Court judgement which effectively recognised Ajaokuta, Lokoja and Kotonkarffe as part of the Igala territory.

He therefore called on Igala sons and daughters to close ranks and and work together for the rapid development and transformation of the Kingdom.

The Royal Father charged his guest to partner his fellow compatriots to ensure that the negative narratives of Igalas not lending helping hands to their people should give way to burning desires for the progress of their fatherland.

While responding Okpanachi, commended the Monarch for his resilience that culminated in securing the Court Judgement for his fatherland. He promised to continue working with others in seeking the good of the land.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    APC recognises Aguma as Rivers Chairman
    1 hour ago

    Sad Sam Smiles at 85
    2 hours ago

    Delta court slams N10m on popular bloggers for defaming lawmaker
    2 hours ago

    Just in: APC NWC appoints Etta to act on behalf of sick Ajimobi
    2 hours ago

    Rivers: Fear grips Onne community as Bank Manager dies of Covid-19
    3 hours ago

    APC NWC counters Giadom on Ajimobi, fresh screening for Obaseki, others
    4 hours ago

    Breaking: Kogi Governor loses Aide
    5 hours ago

    APC crisis: Gaidom ‘takes over’, orders re-screening of Obaseki, others