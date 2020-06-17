Attah Igala expresses delight at recent court ruling

Richard Elesho/ LokojaThe Attah Igala and President, Kogi Traditional Council of Chiefs Dr Idakwo Michael Ameh-Oboni II hassaid the recent legal victory on the territory the Igala Kingdom was instituted to put history in it’s proper perspective and urged his subjects to live peacefully with others.

The royal father made the clarification on Wednesday in his palace at Idah when the Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Waves of Minds Resources International Ocholi Yusuf Okpanachi paid him a courtesy visit in the palace.

Ameh-Oboni lamented the level of balkanization and dispersal foisted on the kingdom by colonialism and expressed delight at the prospect of the High Court judgement which effectively recognised Ajaokuta, Lokoja and Kotonkarffe as part of the Igala territory.

He therefore called on Igala sons and daughters to close ranks and and work together for the rapid development and transformation of the Kingdom.

The Royal Father charged his guest to partner his fellow compatriots to ensure that the negative narratives of Igalas not lending helping hands to their people should give way to burning desires for the progress of their fatherland.

While responding Okpanachi, commended the Monarch for his resilience that culminated in securing the Court Judgement for his fatherland. He promised to continue working with others in seeking the good of the land.