Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists succumb to military onslaught in NE –DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says more Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have continued to succumb to the superior tactics and fire power of the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North East.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the troops had increased the tempo of clearance operations in the theatres of operations.

Enenche disclosed that the troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru in Borno effectively cleared Kusumu and Warshele Villages which appeared to be the terrorists’ logistics base on June 14.

He added that the troops also neutralised 13 terrorists in an encounter at Kumo, Diime and Sabori where some marauding Boko Haram criminals were hibernating.

According to him, after the encounter, the troops captured 21 locally made guns, two Dane guns, one Sniper Rifle, one 36 Hand Grenade, one Improvised Explosive Device Bomb and two Boko Haram flags.

“Other captured items include five cutlasses, one digger, one spear, five bicycles, three motorcycles, five carts, two loud hailers and one Lister generator.

“The troops equally rescued 32 captives comprising 16 women and 16 children,” he said.

Enenche also disclosed that the troops made contact with a band of Boko Haram logistics couriers attempting to cross from the Mandara Mountains to Banki axis along Pulka – Bokko – Kirawa Road.

He added that two terrorists were neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds, adding troops recovered four bicycles and bags of grains from the fleeing insurgents.

According to Enenche, same troops in conjunction with elements of Civilian Joint Task Force on June 10, successfully ambushed and neutralised three terrorists dressed in foreign military camouflage uniform along Pulka – Firgi – Banki Junction – Sabsawa.

He said that the troops also captured two AK47 Rifles loaded with magazines, one Rocket Propelled Gun, one Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb, five extra magazines, 45 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, one Hand Grenade, one Honda motorcycle, one cell phone and First Aid kits.

The coordinator further disclosed that troops of 151 Task Force Battalion neutralised one terrorist and one other captured alive at Miyanti in Bama Local Government Area.

He added that the troops of 117 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force killed one terrorist in an ambush against elements of Boko Haram criminals’ logistics couriers at Gwagwamdi in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno.

According to him, the troops captured one AK 47 Rifle, two AK 47 Rifle magazines, 27 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 8 bicycles and bags of foodstuff and clothing materials.

“Additionally, a Toyota Starlet vehicle belonging to the insurgents was burnt during the fire fight.

“Also on the same day, the combined troops of 242 Battalion, Sector 3 Quick Response Force and elements of Strong Response Area Gajiram while on fighting patrol encountered Boko Haram criminals mounted on three Gun Trucks at Jilgata.

“In the process, the gallant troops eliminated five of the terrorists and recovered four AK 47 Rifles.

“One Malam Hassan Bukar earlier abducted by the Boko Haram criminals was rescued while one Toyota Land Cruiser jeep was also recovered by the troops.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai commended the troops for their resilience and patriotism in crushing the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals.

“He urged them to maintain the tempo as we approach the end of insurgency in the Country.

“Equally, the High Command of the Nigerian Military appreciates troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE for their unwavering commitment in the Theatre,” he said.