EFCC arrests 16  suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun, Lagos

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 6:51 pm


The suspected internet fraudsters

In yet another raid aimed at stamping out cybercrime in the country, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested suspected internet fraudsters, otherwise known as  “yahoo yahoo boys” in Ota, Ogun State, and Victoria Island, Lagos.
The suspected internet fraudsters arrested during the raid in Ota, Ogun State are Adeshina Michael;  Ayeni Emiloju;  Odenigbo Anthony, Afolabi Gbenga and Oyibogbola David Seun.
Those  arrested in  Victoria Island, Lagos  are Onothebor Edmond;  Suuru Blessing;  Ifedapo Opeyemi;  Samson Samuel,  Oguntade Idowu, and Emmanuel Akinyemi.
Others are: Seyi Kazee;  Sulaiman Toheed;  Oduwale Oluwasesan, Adewoye Oluwasesan and Alex Abiodun.
Their arrest followed intelligence  received about their alleged  involvement in internet fraud.
Items recovered from the suspects include different brands of cars
allegedly acquired from the proceeds of fraudulent activities.
They would  be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.
