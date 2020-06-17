Head of Oyo Muslim community opposes reopening of mosques

Head of Oyo Muslim community opposes reopening of mosques

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 10:15 pm


Governor Seyi Makinde

The Chairman of the Muslim Community of Oyo State, Alhaji Kunle Sanni, says he is not in support of reopening mosques with the rising cases of COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State had on Monday approved the resumption of religious activities, with mosques and churches to operate at 25 per cent capacity.

NAN also reports that COVID-19 confirmed cases in the state had increased to 605, with 242 recoveries and eight deaths.

Sanni told NAN  in Ibadan on Wednesday that though the Muslim Community of Oyo State had yet to take a decision on the approval, he was personally not in support of reopening of mosques.

He said that the rate at which the virus was still spreading in the state was alarming.

“Islam permits us to pray at home when there is a pandemic and God has said everywhere is a mosque.

“So, you can observe Jumat prayer at home with your family, I don’t understand how the governor expects us to enforce the protocol because we were never consulted,”Sanni said.

He said that the Muslim Community was planning a meeting where the faithful would be allowed to express their opinion and take a final decision on the matter.

“If we say people should not go to the mosque now before calling a meeting, those that are materialistic in nature will still go because of the money they make every Friday.

“So, for now, we just allow each Islamic organisation to take decision as it pleases it.

“But from the information we are getting from various Islamic organisations, some may not open their mosques,” Sanni said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    38 mins ago

    EFCC Abuja Zone recovers N1.5bn, $10,386, £730,500
    45 mins ago

    Alleged indictment: Court fixes June 29 to hear Oshiomhole’s suit
    51 mins ago

    Oshiomhole’s suspension divides APC NWC
    1 hour ago

    China assures Africa on coronavirus vaccine
    2 hours ago

    Rivers man to die by hanging for killing fellow motorist in road rage
    2 hours ago

    Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 250,000 – WHO
    2 hours ago

    Inflation rises to 12.40% in May – NBS
    FRSC officials on duty 2 hours ago

    Thunderous lightning kills 3 FRSC officials in Ogun