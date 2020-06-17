Head of Oyo Muslim community opposes reopening of mosques

The Chairman of the Muslim Community of Oyo State, Alhaji Kunle Sanni, says he is not in support of reopening mosques with the rising cases of COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State had on Monday approved the resumption of religious activities, with mosques and churches to operate at 25 per cent capacity.

NAN also reports that COVID-19 confirmed cases in the state had increased to 605, with 242 recoveries and eight deaths.

Sanni told NAN in Ibadan on Wednesday that though the Muslim Community of Oyo State had yet to take a decision on the approval, he was personally not in support of reopening of mosques.

He said that the rate at which the virus was still spreading in the state was alarming.

“Islam permits us to pray at home when there is a pandemic and God has said everywhere is a mosque.

“So, you can observe Jumat prayer at home with your family, I don’t understand how the governor expects us to enforce the protocol because we were never consulted,”Sanni said.

He said that the Muslim Community was planning a meeting where the faithful would be allowed to express their opinion and take a final decision on the matter.

“If we say people should not go to the mosque now before calling a meeting, those that are materialistic in nature will still go because of the money they make every Friday.

“So, for now, we just allow each Islamic organisation to take decision as it pleases it.

“But from the information we are getting from various Islamic organisations, some may not open their mosques,” Sanni said.