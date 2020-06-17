How foremost radio presenter, Dan Foster, died

How foremost radio presenter, Dan Foster, died

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 6:10 pm


 

By Nehru Odeh

Foremost radio presenter and Television host Dan Foster, is dead. His death has been linked to covid-19.

Foster, who has worked in several radio stations is revered as one of Nigeria’s finest radio presenters. He was a broadcaster par excellence, with many years of experience and was popularly called “The Big Dawd.”

Born in the United States, Forster had worked at the Cathy Hughes Radio One and Mix 106.5 before he relocated to Nigeria. He started working as a presenter in 2000 at Cool F.M before moving over to Inspiration F.M. He also worked with  City F.M, which he joined  in 2014. His last place of work as a radio presenter was Classic F.M

He became popular in the country for his role as one of the judges on Idols West Africa series alongside Dede Mabiaku and Ghanaian  Abrewa Nana in 2007.

He later became a judge at the music talent reality TV show Nigeria’s Got Talent alongside actress Kate Henshaw  and comedian Yibo Koko

He attended the Morgan State University where he studied Broadcasting and Drama after spending some time with the US Marines.

He is survived by his widow, Lovina and three children.

