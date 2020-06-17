Just in: APC NWC appoints Etta to act on behalf of sick Ajimobi

Recognises Aguma as Rivers State APC Chairman

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress on Wednesday said the Party’s National Vice Chairman (South South), Prince Hilliard Etta will act on behalf Sen. Abiola Ajimobi. This was one of the decisions reached by the NWC after its meeting at the National Headquarters of the party.

The NWC had on Tuesday evening announced Sen. Abiola Ajimobi as the Party’s Acting National Chairman following the Appeal Court’s ruling affirming the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman.

The NWC said the decision was in line with Section 14.2 (iii) of the Party’s Constitution which empowered it to appoint one of its members in acting capacity and stipulates that the acting National chairman must be from the zone of the National Chairman.

But Ajimobi, according to reports in currently battling Covid-19 and may not be able to take up his new position. This necessitated the appointment of Etta, according to the NWC.

“Due to Sen. Ajimobi’s unavoidable absence, NWC unanimously appointed the Party’s National Vice Chairman (South South), Prince Hilliard Etta to act on Sen. Ajimobi’s behalf, an action backed by the Party’s constitution which empowers the NWC to appoint one of its members in acting capacity and stipulates that the acting National chairman must be from the zone of the National Chairman,” Lanre Isa Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary said in a statement.

Also, the party announced the constitution of committees for its Edo State Governorship Primary Election scheduled for Monday 22nd June, 2020 and Election Appeal scheduled for Wednesday 24th June, 2020 were also named by the party. The members of the Committees are

Primary Election Committee

Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma – Chairman Sen. Ajibola Bashiru – Secretary Alh. Abdullahi Abass Hon. Ibrahim Sabo Hon. Ocho Obioma Hajia Amina Lantana Muhammed Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye

Primary Election Appeal

Prof. Mustapha Bello – Chairman Dr. Kayode Ajulo – Secretary Hon. Umar Ahmed Nasiru Ibrahim Junju Hon. Rasaq Mahmud Bamu

The party also noted the recent ruling of a High Court which declared Hon. Igo Aguma as the Party’s acting chairman in Rivers State. In compliance with the court ruling, our party has recognised Aguma as Rivers State acting Chairman pending when new congresses will be held to elect party executive members at the ward, local government and state levels.

Sixteen members of the NWC attended the meeting held at the Party’s National Secretariat (13 members attended physically and three others joined the meeting online).