Rivers: Fear grips Onne community as Bank Manager dies of Covid-19

Bank shutdown as many Staff fall sick

Okafor Ofiebor/Port-Harcourt

Staff, customers and residents of Onne, in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State are panic following the shut down of a branch of Access Bank in the area after the manager died from Covid-19 complications.

Aside the Branch manager who is now dead, most of the Staff in the branch of the Bankare are also said to be ill.

It was learnt that officials Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC and the Rivers State Ministry of Health have taken samples from the bank workers for Covid-19 tests.

The results of tests are expected in next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, in a viral audio file, a woman alleged to be a female staff of the branch has, among other things, called on Governor Nyesom Wike to shutdown the Onne Community for contact tracing and to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

“Please if you know anyone who have visited that Access Bank Branch in the last two weeks, the person should self isolate, or If you recently visited that Branch of Access Bank in Onne Rivers State, kindly self isolate to avoid spreading the virus”.

Onne Community hosts over 200 companies including, the Oil and Gas Free Zone, Federal Ocean and Federal Lighter Terminals the, Prodeco, Intels, Nigeria Naval School,West Africa Container Terminal, WACT, among others.

At the time of filling this report,the Rivers State Ministry of Health had not made an official comment on the matter.