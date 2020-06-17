Rivers: Fear grips Onne community as Bank Manager dies of Covid-19

Rivers: Fear grips Onne community as Bank Manager dies of Covid-19

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 3:12 pm


Coronavirus

Bank shutdown as many Staff fall  sick
Okafor Ofiebor/Port-Harcourt
Staff,  customers and residents of  Onne, in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State are panic following the shut down of a branch of Access Bank in the area after the manager died from Covid-19 complications.
Aside the Branch manager who is now dead, most of the  Staff in the branch of the Bankare are also said to be ill.
It was learnt that officials Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC and the Rivers State Ministry of Health have taken samples from the bank workers for Covid-19 tests.
The results of tests are expected in next 48 hours.
Meanwhile, in a viral audio file, a woman  alleged to be a female staff of the branch has, among other things, called on Governor Nyesom Wike to shutdown the Onne Community for contact tracing and to curtail the spread of Covid-19.
“Please if you know anyone who have visited that Access Bank Branch in the last two weeks, the person should self isolate, or If you recently visited that Branch of Access Bank in Onne Rivers State, kindly self isolate to avoid spreading the virus”.
Onne Community hosts over 200 companies including, the Oil and Gas Free Zone, Federal Ocean and Federal Lighter Terminals the, Prodeco, Intels, Nigeria Naval School,West Africa Container Terminal, WACT, among others.
At the time of filling this report,the Rivers State Ministry of Health had not made an official comment on the matter.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    13 mins ago

    Just in: APC NWC appoints Etta to act on behalf of sick Ajimobi
    1 hour ago

    APC NWC counters Giadom on Ajimobi, fresh screening for Obaseki, others
    2 hours ago

    Breaking: Kogi Governor loses Aide
    3 hours ago

    APC crisis: Gaidom ‘takes over’, orders re-screening of Obaseki, others
    3 hours ago

    The African Knee On African Americans
    4 hours ago

    Atiku crying wolf over Nigeria’s debt profile- Lai Mohammed
    4 hours ago

    Panel says 255 out of 1, 774 Kano mysterious deaths COVID-19-related
    4 hours ago

    Ajimobi has assumed office as acting APC National Chairman – Aide 