Rivers man to die by hanging for killing fellow motorist in road rage

Rivers man to die by hanging for killing fellow motorist in road rage

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 9:44 pm


court

A Rivers High Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Wednesday sentenced one Joseph Udoh to death by hanging for the killing of Pascal Nnorum, an ex-banker.

Udoh was convicted for killing Nnorum on May 13, 2017 during a traffic altercation along MTN link road-Aba road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased, out of provocation, stopped his car and held down the car steering of the defendant to show his grievance.

The defendant dragged the deceased with his car on the ground for several meters and smashed him on a culvert, killing him in the process.

Delivering judgment, Justice Chiwendu Nworgu, ruled that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant killed the deceased and found him guilty as charged.

The judge then convicted and sentenced the defendant to death by hanging.

Mr Edwin Woka, the Counsel to the defendant, later told journalists that he would appeal the sentence.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    35 mins ago

    EFCC Abuja Zone recovers N1.5bn, $10,386, £730,500
    43 mins ago

    Alleged indictment: Court fixes June 29 to hear Oshiomhole’s suit
    48 mins ago

    Oshiomhole’s suspension divides APC NWC
    1 hour ago

    Head of Oyo Muslim community opposes reopening of mosques
    1 hour ago

    China assures Africa on coronavirus vaccine
    2 hours ago

    Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 250,000 – WHO
    2 hours ago

    Inflation rises to 12.40% in May – NBS
    FRSC officials on duty 2 hours ago

    Thunderous lightning kills 3 FRSC officials in Ogun